LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Omni Louisville Hotel donated all of its perishable foods Tuesday to displaced restaurant workers.
Several workers in Louisville are impacted by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's order to close in-person dining and drinking at bars and restaurants across the commonwealth.
Omni donated the food to the Lee Initiative, a nonprofit started by chef Edward Lee, that is currently collecting food for displaced restaurant workers. Volunteers at 610 Magnolia prepared meals for the affected restaurant workers with the donated food.
"We employ restaurant workers. We understand the uncertainty of the times that we're in right now," Omni Hotel spokeswoman Kerri Richardson said. "So whatever we can do to help support those hospitality workers, even if they aren't Omni employees, we want to do that."
The Omni donation amounted to thousands of dollars of food.
