LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after rear-ending a cement truck on Baxter Avenue early Wednesday morning.
LMPD responded to the crash around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Baxter and Broadway. Investigators say a car going east on Baxter hit a cement truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an LMPD spokesperson. The cement truck driver was not hurt.
Baxter and Broadway expected to be closed while the investigation continues.
