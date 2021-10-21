LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semitruck rolled over Thursday evening in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 at Interstate 265 after a single vehicle collision, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The driver received minor injuries and was transported to University Hospital. Only one lane of I-71S was closed as crews work to upright the truck and clean the fuel spill.
The truck was carrying a load of pipe.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.