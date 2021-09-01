LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council is working to improve students' safety at crosswalks.
A new ordinance aims to clear up any confusion about who's responsible for providing crossing guards at Louisville schools and would specifically dictate that responsibility to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
In the past, LMPD has cited staffing shortages, but the ordinance would allow the department to contract out to third parties for help.
"So to be clear, there's no piece of legislation on the planet Earth that solves staffing problems, OK?" Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said Wednesday. "But what this allows is to reiterate that we have tools at our disposal and that is contracting with third parties to solve the staffing problem that we have."
The ordinance passed out of a council committee on Wednesday and now heads to the full Metro Council for a vote.
