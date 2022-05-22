LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization wants to add bicycle lanes in the Deer Park neighborhood, but some neighbors are against the idea.
Whether it's cars, walkers or runners, there's typically plenty of traffic on the Douglass Boulevard and Norris Place in Deer Park. Neighbors say it's often used as a cut-through to avoid traffic on Bardstown Road.
"Speeding is the big problem," Bob Ullrich, a Douglass Blvd. resident, said.
The two roads provide a bypass of the Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road intersection.
"What is very much agreed upon is that people drive too fast on Norris and Douglas," Chris Glasser, Streets for People director, said.
The solution for the speeding issue depends on who's answering.
Chris Glasser, director of Streets for People, is proposing a bike lane similar to one on Castlewood Avenue, which was installed in 2019.
"One thing that helps slow and calm traffic is narrower driving lanes," Glasser said.
The bike lane would be on the north side of the road, going from Eastern Parkway to Bardstown Road.
The people who live on Douglas Boulevard don't want a bike lane on the 36-foot wide street.
"There's 75 intersectional points on this road, so a biker has to watch out for 75 people backing out of alleys, driveways, garages, the intersections," Michael Flynn, a resident on Douglass Blvd. said.
Other neighbors are concerned about parking. There are more than 50 signs that read "Keep Beautiful Parking" lining the road that has 10-foot driving lanes and eight-foot parking lanes.
"We're not anti-bike," Flynn said. "The sign says nothing about the bike. It's about the things that we want to keep this neighborhood beautiful and the parking is going to be hinderance to everyone in the neighborhood."
Streets for People proposes that the bike lane would replace one of the 8-foot parking lanes.
"I think there's a lot of irony in these signs that are in front of people's yards that say keep beautiful parking when there's actually nobody parked in front of their home," Glasser said.
A public meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church to discuss the idea.
A survey was created by Streets for People to gauge public interest about the bike lane. To take the survey, click here.
To view a map of bike lanes around Louisville, click here.
