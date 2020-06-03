LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming 2020 has been canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, festival officials announced Wednesday.
Organizers made the announcement on the festival's Facebook page.
"After months of discussion with state and local officials, the volunteers of Harvest Homecoming, Inc. have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest Homecoming Festival as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic," the post reads.
Organizers say they will contact all volunteers, sponsors and partners to answer questions they may have.
"Nothing is more important to Harvest Homecoming than the health and safety of our volunteers, partners, and guests," the post reads.
The festival, which as been a southern Indiana tradition for 51 years, is held in October every year in downtown New Albany, Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.