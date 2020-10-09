LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was time to do "The Time Warp" again in Oldham County on Friday night.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosted a special screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," featuring an appearance from one of the original cast members.
"I'm here in La Grange having a great time," said Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the 1975 cult classic movie. "When it came to my attention that a few of these drive-ins were doing these events, I said, 'Well, I want in. I want to come; I want to meet the people.' And almost as important as that is I want the shadow casts to stay alive."
As part of the "Rocky Horror" tradition, local actors perform during the movie. This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic cut all of the indoor events.
"That was one of the biggest threats to us as a theater company," said Remy Sisk, executive director of Acting Against Cancer. "We are kind of the 'Rocky' company in Louisville. We are at every 'Rocky' event doing something in some form, so, when we thought that the virus might be threatening this, we were trying to retool and figure out anything we could to make it happen."
Along with the shadow cast, the special screening included costumes and social distancing between parked cars.
"It feels really great to be able to do something that is so special to us in a way that is still safe for the community," Sisk said.
Bostwick also had a meet-and-greet with fans before introducing the movie.
"I'm so honored to be part of this movie, this phenomenon, this movement of fans who have embraced this movie and brought it into their own lives," he said.
