LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is breaking ground on a new outdoor amphitheater.
The outdoor entertainment space will be part of the Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park on Taylorsville Road near the intersection with Ruckriegel Parkway.
Planning for the $7.4 million park expansion began seven years ago. Ron Taylor with Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group said the project has grown substantially.
"This is really exciting for us. This site was envisioned to have some sort of little theater and through the process of talking to residents and community members what's evolved has been I think a structure that's significant on so many different levels," Taylor said.
The amphitheater will include a recreational area that will transform that section of the park. It will include a 1,600 foot stage with tables that seat 200 people.
He said every detail has been considered, down to how the sun would hit the stage to better protect any instruments. One of the challenges though was incorporating the creek at the back of the property, while protecting the space from flooding.
"We're trying to bring the creek into the experience, but some of the major investments like the theater building behind this will stay above any sort of flooding we've got," Taylor said.
The plans is for the open air venue to be a destination for orchestra and other music and theater performances.
"The business attraction for people to live here is going to be totally different than my generation. My generation looked for golf courses. The next generation looks at places they can enjoy family, enjoy the arts," Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said.
The Grand Lawn will have a serpentine wall for sitting or watching activities. Plus the park expansion will add green space, picnic shelters and trellis swings. Bike and pedestrian trails will link Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight Square District to the Freedom Wall at the park.
Fund for the Arts President Andre Kimo Stone Guess said amphitheaters last the test of time.
"This is what we need, we need to be outdoors engaging with one another. We need a space, a free space, for people to come together and share their stories," he said.
The amphitheater project should finish in about 14 months with planned opening in August 2023.
The amphitheater and event venue project is the second phase of the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan. Phase I included Veterans Memorial Plaza and Freedom Wall, which debuted in the fall of 2018, and an all-accessible playground, which was completed in early 2019.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.