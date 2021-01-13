PAOLI, IND. (WDRB) -- The Paoli Police Department was called to Paoli Square on Tuesday night for reports of a "suspicious item."
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call of a "suspicious item" on the south side of the town square. The area was shut down as a precaution while police investigated.
Indiana State Police were called in after Paoli officers were unable to determine if the object could pose a threat to the public. The area was evacuated until police could find out what the object was. Police were able to determine that the object posed no threat to the community and it was removed from the area.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.