LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day was a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its message was still the same.
A parade of cars drove past The Villages at Historic Silvercrest in New Albany, Indiana, to thank all of the veterans who live there for their service.
Residents sat outside watching the parade. Some people waived American flags.
One man at the senior living community, Donald Camm, spent several years in the Air Force as a flight engineer. Camm said he's thankful to live in the United States and that, nowadays, not everyone understands the sacrifice of fighting to live in a free country.
"If it wasn't for the veterans, we wouldn't be out here like this," he said. "That's what kept it this way. And it definitely means a whole lot."
Camm said his time in the Air Force included some of the best years of his life.
