LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some parents could be using counterfeit car seats for their children without knowing it.
Orland Health said it found 42 counterfeit car seats and 34 foreign-made car seats during inspections last year. The hospital system is on track to match those numbers this year.
The car seats are not federally regulated and are unsafe for children.
"Counterfeit seats are made of cheaper, flimsier materials and they are unable to withstand the crash force that happens in a crash," said Courtney Gleaton with Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Many knockoff car seats are bought online. People who own a car seat are encouraged to check the straps and anchoring parts. If there are no lower anchor attachments or a chest clip, the car seat could be counterfeit.
The car seat should also say the seat conforms to federal safety standards on its label. Trained technicians can check to validate the car seat.
To see where inspection stations are located around the country, click here.
