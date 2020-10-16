NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A favorite Jeffersonville restaurant is expanding to New Albany for its third location.
Parlour plans to open the doors in mid-November at the old Wick’s Pizza location on State Street. The site is currently under renovation.
“We’ve had a ton of momentum in Jeffersonville and our second location off Frankfort Avenue," said Max Bloom, a managing partner for Craft Culture Concepts. "So we though it was fitting to move into the new place with already a great location. And it was already set up as a pizza place."
Parlour’s first and main location is in Jeffersonville near the Big Four Bridge. The second location opened this summer on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville.
This third location in New Albany will be the restaurant’s largest, with a dining room on the first floor and a music hall on the second floor. Parlour is planning to host live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to having a kick-off weekend right around Thanksgiving," Blood said. "We already have the Juice Box Heroes coming. So we’re very excited."
Bloom said the restaurant is following all state and health department guidelines for COVID-19 safety precautions for the new location.
The pizza business is doing well through the pandemic, Bloom said, and it felt like the right time to open the next location with the added momentum. He said Parlour is thankful for the community’s support by dinning in and getting carryout. The Jeffersonville location is seeing more customers taking advantage of the outside dining option, and the Louisville location is seeing about 40% carryout sales.
The New Albany location will be open seven days a week for dine-in and carry-out options.
