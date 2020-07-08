LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little competition never hurt anyone, even if it’s a pushup challenge with a stranger at a restaurant.
The police department from Clarksville, Indiana, shared a Facebook video in which one of its officers, Patrolman Tyler Jackson, drops to the floor after his lunch break at a restaurant to compete against another patron who had challenged him to a pushup contest.
The video lasted for more than a minute, with the contestants performing more than 100 pushups combined and struggling mightily toward the end.
“We love positive interactions with the citizens in our community,” the department said on Facebook.
