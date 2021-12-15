LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two soul legends are scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 11.
Tickets for the Valentines Love Jam featuring Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight with special guest Stephanie Mills go on sale Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Box office prices range from $54.75 to $249.75.
LaBelle, known as the "Godmother of Soul," has entertained fans for nearly seven decades with hits like "You Are My Friend," "If Only You Knew," "New Attitude" and "Stir It Up."
Seven-time Grammy Award winner Knight, often called the "Empress of Soul," will open for LaBelle. Her legendary career includes hits like "Midnight Train to Georgia," "That's What Friends Are For," and "The Best Thing That Ever Happened."