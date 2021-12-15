Valentines Love Jam

(KFC Yum! Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two soul legends are scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 11.

Tickets for the Valentines Love Jam featuring Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight with special guest Stephanie Mills go on sale Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster.com

Box office prices range from $54.75 to $249.75. 

LaBelle, known as the "Godmother of Soul," has entertained fans for nearly seven decades with hits like "You Are My Friend," "If Only You Knew," "New Attitude" and "Stir It Up."

Provided to YouTube by Epic/Legacy

If Only You Knew · Patti LaBelle

Beautiful Ballads

℗ 1983 Sony Music Entertainment

Released on: 2006-12-26

Composer, Lyricist, Producer: Cynthia DeMari Biggs El

Composer, Lyricist, Producer: Dexter Wansel

Composer, Lyricist, Producer: Kenneth Gamble

Arranger: Jack Faith

Auto-generated by YouTube.

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Knight, often called the "Empress of Soul," will open for LaBelle. Her legendary career includes hits like "Midnight Train to Georgia," "That's What Friends Are For," and "The Best Thing That Ever Happened."

Provided to YouTube by Legacy Recordings

Midnight Train to Georgia · Gladys Knight & The Pips

Imagination (Expanded Edition)

℗ 1973 Sony Music Entertainment

Released on: 2014-11-28

Composer, Lyricist: Jim Weatherly

Conductor, Performance Arranger, Producer: Tony Camillo

Co- Producer: Gladys Knight

Co- Producer: Bubba Knight

Co- Producer: William Guest

Co- Producer: Edward Patten

Unknown: Ed Stasium

Assistant Engineer: David Domanich

Assistant Engineer: Geraldine De Nora

Auto-generated by YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.