LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Professional Bull Riders is back in town at the KFC Yum! Center this weekend.
The PBR Cooper Tires Invitational is the last stop on the Unleash The Beast tour where the 2023 PBR World Champion will be crowned and earn a $1 million bonus.
The top-40 bull riders in the world will compete in one of the tightest title races in PBR history with the top five only separated by 375 points.
Not only is this the 30th anniversary celebration of the PBR but it's also one of the tightest title races with name some of the top riders?
Round 1 of the event is at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Round 2 and the Championship Round start at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets are still available, and can be purchase by clicking here.
