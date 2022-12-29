LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police.
The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police.
ISP Sellersburg is working a fatal Car versus Pedestrian Crash on I-65 at the 2 mile-marker in Clark County. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/sYA5dcc8qQ— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) December 30, 2022
The lanes reopened a little after 10 p.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
