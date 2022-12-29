I-65 pedestrian struck.jpg

Police are investigating a pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 in southern Indiana on Dec. 29, 2022. (Source: INDOT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

The lanes reopened a little after 10 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

