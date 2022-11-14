LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Westport Road on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said a male in his late teens to early 20s was hit at Westport and Goose Creek roads around 9 p.m. Police said the male was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to Ruoff.
The person hit was taken to University Hospital.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
