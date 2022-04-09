LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether you like to eat them or love to hate them, the iconic marshmallow treat has its own exhibit.
The 13th Annual international Peeps Art Exhibition is on display at the Racine Art Museum in Wisconsin.
There were over 160 pieces of artwork submitted this year by 207 artists.
Peeps are formed into sculptures, paintings, dioramas, quilts and many other displays.
Organizers say most of the peeps are glued down, but some hungry visitors have snagged a bite when nobody was looking.
"Every now and then we'll come in and find that a piece of peep is missing and we know that somebody has either taken it or chomped it," said Lisa Englander.
Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite work. The winner of the exhibition will get the golden peep and awarded the "PEEPles Choice Award."
The exhibit runs through April 23rd.
