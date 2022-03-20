LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 25 on Sunday, a Louisville group came together on Sunday in support of Ukraine.
Slava Ukraini International brought nearly 100 protestors together for a rally and march in support of Ukraine on East Witherspoon Street, near the waterfront in downtown Louisville.
Dozens of people bearing blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, playing patriotic songs while holding "Support Ukraine" signs and shouting chants against Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.
People young and old stood side-by-side solidarity with local Ukrainian and Russian residents.
“All these people really have an impact. It’s really heartwarming to see that so many people actually care about us and they’re trying to help,” Marianna Grabova, who attended with her parents, said.
Community organizations also participated and helped with a fundraiser. Proceeds will help those refugees ripped from everything they’ve ever known.
The rally was followed by a march and speeches from those who have family and loved ones caught in the war.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.