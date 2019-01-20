LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash sent a 9-year-old boy and two others to the hospital with serious injuries, and police believe alcohol may have been a factor.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday in Nelson County.
Police say a Ford Edge was traveling on Springfield Road near Manton Road, when it crossed the center line and hit a Ford Escape.
A woman and 9-year-old boy inside the Ford Escape were seriously hurt, as was the driver in the Edge.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, but authorities have not said if anyone was arrested.
