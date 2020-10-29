LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pepsi and the KFC Yum! Center are teaming up just in time for the election.
The new deal means Pepsi will be offered to concertgoers and U of L basketball fans for the next 10 years. The deal replaces an agreement with Coca-Cola that the arena has had in place since its opening.
The soda maker also says that, beginning Friday, Oct. 30, voters casting their ballots early at the center will see Pepsi vending machines on the plazas.
Voters can get free Pepsi products and have a chance to win prizes, such as tickets for concerts and U of L games.
The deal also renames the plaza in front of the arena along Main Street as the Pepsi Plaza. Pepsi says it plans to host some free concerts and events on the plaza.
“Our new partnership with the KFC Yum! Center reflects our deep commitment to the city of Louisville and our effort to provide meaningful support to our employees and their friends, family and neighbors both in the city, and across the US,” said Derek Lewis, South Division President, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We are proud to support the KFC Yum! Center in their mission to serve as a polling location for Louisville residents and we know that the work doesn’t stop after folks leave the voting booth, and that’s why we’re excited to expand our Pepsi Stronger Together program to reach those in need in the Louisville community in the coming months.”
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.