LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died on Friday while being housed at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Maj. Darrell Goodlett said officers were alerted to a medical emergency with a male inmate around 4:45 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving measures as emergency medical services were called.
Louisville Metro EMS and the Louisville Fire Department arrived and tried to save the male. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Louisville Metro Corrections started an internal investigation. The name of the male who died has not been released.
