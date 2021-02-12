LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every child staying at Norton Children's Hospital received a Valentine's Day gift Friday thanks to the generosity of the Louisville community.
Several days ago, Norton Healthcare asked the community to send in cards and stuffed animals. The response was overwhelming — 18,773 cards and 2,085 gifts like stuffed animals.
"It really does warm your heart to see such a generous community and so many people who took time to care about the children that we serve," Lynnie Meyer, the chief development officer with Norton Healthcare, said.
Norton officials say seeing the smiles on all the kids' faces also had a big impact on their families, doctors and nurses.
"Thank you, because you're very nice and helping many kids in the hospital," 9-year-old Bella said.
Deliveries were also made to Norton Women's & Children's Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center, the Novak Center for Children's Health and physician offices.
