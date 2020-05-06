LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Parents and police came together to honor the seniors at Saint Xavier High School during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The soon-to-be graduates took part in a police-escorted motor parade Wednesday afternoon.

The parade began at the old Kmart on Poplar Level Road and ended in the St. X parking lot, where parents were parked in their child's designated parking spot. 

Parents and police came together to honor the seniors at Senior Xavier High School with a parade Wednesday, May 6, 2020. 

Friends, family and members of the St. X community lined the parade path to show their support for the Class of 2020.

