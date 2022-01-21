LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The largest employer in Mayfield is raising wages to help its employees impacted by December tornadoes.
Pilgrim's, a global food company, raised its starting wages by $2 an hour for employees in Mayfield. The company donated a million dollars to tornado relief in December.
The raise, which was negotiated with the local union, will add another $4.5 million invested in the town's recovery.
More than 1,500 people work at Pilgrim's facility in Mayfield. It supports around 235 family farmers in the area.
