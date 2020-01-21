LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A commercial airline pilot arrested in Louisville on a warrant out of New Albany for what police call "disturbing" child porn charges was in court Tuesday morning.
Robert Brown Jr.'s court hearing was in Louisville Tuesday, but he is expected to be moved to Floyd County in the coming days to face charges there.
The 47-year-old was arrested Friday by airport police as he was getting off a plane at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport. New Albany Police have charged Brown with two counts of child exploitation. Chief Todd Bailey says Brown's case involves "extraordinarily disturbing factors."
No other details have been released.
A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines confirmed that Brown has worked for the company since September 2019, but said he was a passenger on a Republic Airways flight when police arrested him on Jan. 17.
Spirit says Brown has been taken off all flight schedules.
Floyd County officials have 30 days to take Brown to the Floyd County Jail to wait for the next steps in the legal process.
