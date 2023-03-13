LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are about 1,500 privately owned, empty lots sitting across Louisville. But the city just launched a pilot program, a new path it hopes will return those plots to their rightful descendants and reconnect people to their family's land.
The vacant lots — many scattered along streets in west Louisville — create a burden that falls to the city and its taxpayers. The city's new "Property Reunification" program is taking a unique step to cut down on the costly upkeep.
Tia Bowman, real estate program supervisor for Develop Louisville, said a plot of land qualifies for this list if the city has had to cut the grass there at least twice in a calendar year.
"We're very excited to try something new here," she said.
Bowman said a majority of the private lots falling under their care are owned by people who've died, land that was never passed down. More than 300 of them have been on the list for at least three years.
"We are trying to bring those properties to the forefront, reconnect heirs with their land, help create some generational wealth (and) help build their family's legacy," said Bowman. "They can always come back to build on that land. They can come back to sell that land, they can come back to just hold it and maintain it and maybe hold it for a general future generation."
Oftentimes, Bowman finds people either see the home was demolished, and assumed the city took it over, or there are liens on the land and descendants don't want to take on that debt. This new program collaborates with legal aid to help rightful heirs with those debts, potentially waiving them, so they can claim the property.
There are four recommendations for the use of the land once it's returned to those families:
- Sell the land for potential profit
- Possibly build a structure, such as a single-family home, on the site
- Pass the property down to future generations
- Donate to our Landbank for the development of affordable housing
"There's a part of education that we're getting here, but we're also trying to connect people back with their land," Bowman said.
As part of the new pilot program, city workers will be on hand at the Portland Community Center on North 27th Street through Thursday to help those who think they may have land to claim:
- March 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 14: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 15: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
- March 16: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"This is your family's legacy," Bowman said. "People worked hard to obtain land or to own property. ... I want people to protect their family's legacy."
If you think you could claim one of these properties, you're asked to bring documentation to prove their connection with the property owner.
