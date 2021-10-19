LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan that has been talked about since 2008 will become a reality next year.
A new cityscape will be coming to the NuLu area of Louisville. But some businesses are wondering if the new improvements will negatively impact their profits during construction.
Tuesday, the city hosted a community meeting at the NuLu Marketplace to provide information about the new roadway project.
As part of the $10 million plan with Louisville Metro and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), East Market Street from 1st to Johnson streets would see an overhaul. Curbs would be extended to increase pedestrian safety and wider sidewalks would be added.
“We were hoping to have the streetscape come in and then introduce the new businesses, but we are happy to see that new business are thriving and we can add to that momentum,” said Jeffrey Brown, the city’s assistant director of Public Works and Assets.
There would also be a separated bike facility and the addition of more trees and landscaping.
Nearly 80 parking spots will be changed from angled to parallel, which will create less parking in the area. Brown said the idea is for more people to walk through NuLu, take a bike, or a bus to get there.
Some business owners say it is already tough to park in the area — especially after some available parking was removed due to the construction of a new hotel.
“They are going block by block, that takes away business, it shuts down our internet lines a lot of the time on accident,” said Katie Meinhart, who owns Six Sisters Boutique on Market. Meinhart is also the vice president of the NuLu Business Association. “We have been through it with hotels and, granted, at the end of the day that is great. The process in between is quote 'a headache.'”
Construction is set to begin in the spring and is expected to last at least 18 months.
