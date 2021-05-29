LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people have been arrested after they kidnapped a woman outside the Louisville Free Public Library and threatened to shoot her if her sister didn't give them money.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 3 p.m. at the library's main branch at 501 York Street, off West Broadway.
Louisville Metro Police say 33-year-old Daeshon Lunsford and 30-year-old Desaray Yarbrough drove to the library after they heard the victim, a woman, was there.
Police say Lunsford later told them that the woman stole $400 from Yarbrough, his girlfriend, two weeks ago.
When Lunsford and Yarbrough arrived at the library, police say the victim got into the back of the car, with Yarbrough.
According to court documents, the victim told police that Lunsford and Yarbrough drove her to their apartment on South Second Street. They then took her inside, closed the blinds, and threatened to shoot her if she screamed or ran, police say.
During this time, police say they "terrorized" her and threatened to hurt her while holding her for ransom and demanding money from the victim's sister.
Police say they eventually drove the victim to Dixie Chicken at 3947 Dixie Highway, near 7th Street Road, where they continued making demands.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT unit was eventually able to arrest Lunsford and Yarbrough at the Chicken King, according to police.
Both Lunsford and Yarbrough are charged with the Kidnapping of an Adult. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
