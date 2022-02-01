LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested one of two suspects they say shot a man to death while stealing his trailer earlier this month.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Richard Reno was arrested by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office just after 5 p.m. on Monday. He's charged with murder and first-degree robbery.
The incident took place at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. near the intersection of Woodsdale Road, near Cedar Grove Road.
Police said Reno and an accomplice were driving a white pickup truck when they stole a trailer belonging to Kevin Watts. Watts' family said the trailer contained a race car Kevin built with his two sons, ages 13 and 14.
According to court documents, Watts tried to follow Reno and his accomplice as they drove away, and ended up being involved in a crash with their truck.
At that point, one of the suspect shot Watts in the upper left leg, according to police. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Both Reno and his accomplice fled the scene, but police say they found the cell phone belonging to Reno's accomplice.
Police executed a search warrant on the phone and allegedly found conversations between Reno and his accomplice earlier in the day in which they talked about stealing a trailer. According to court documents, police were also able to get images that Reno sent of his injuries and a message indicating that he "totaled the truck."
A warrant was issued for Reno's arrest on Friday, Jan. 28, and he was arrested Monday evening. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
WDRB News has obtained the name of Reno's alleged accomplice, but is withholding it as he is not yet in custody.
Police said the truck Reno was driving was stolen out of Casey County on Jan. 17, and the tag on the truck was registered to another vehicle stolen from southern Jefferson County. Police believe the two suspects have committed crimes in at least five counties.
