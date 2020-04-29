LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Indianapolis on suspicion that he was involved in the shooting death of U.S. Postal Service carrier Angela Summers, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.
Tony Cushingberry was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI Tuesday evening, the service said in a news release. Charges are pending.
Summers, 45, was on duty when she was shot Monday afternoon, the USPIS said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
USPIS on Tuesday had offered $50,000 for information that could lead to suspects.
The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide. Killing an on-duty federal employee can be punishable by death or a life sentence.
“U.S. Postal Inspectors are charged with ensuring the safety and security of USPS employees, and that is a charge that we do not take lightly,” said Felicia George, Detroit Division acting inspector in charge. “Anyone who threatens, assaults, or otherwise harms a postal employee fulfilling her critical mission will be apprehended and held fully accountable.”
UPDATE. See below and a big thanks to all of our law enforcement partners for their hard work so far. More to come! #uspis #usps #update pic.twitter.com/JTngOz16Xk— USPIS - Detroit (@USPIS_DETROIT) April 29, 2020
Killings of postal workers are fairly rare. Between 2013 and 2018, four postal workers were killed in workplace homicides total, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.