LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville woman who is accused of vandalizing two neighbors’ homes with racist messages has been arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court.
Suzanne Craft was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
Last week, Craft was served a criminal complaint summons on three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of harassing communications. Police said Wednesday that she failed to appear in court on those charges.
The alleged victims, Michella and Connie Pineda, moved to the Lake Forest subdivision in east Louisville in April 2019. According to a lawsuit, Craft and her then-12-year-old daughter began verbally harassing the Pinedas with racial slurs in August 2019.
On June 19, Connie Pineda posted photos and videos to Facebook claiming they show her neighbor spray painting a racial slur onto the family's driveway. The post went viral.
Investigators said Craft continued to go onto the victim's property between May 22 and June 27 and "damage it for no reason other than to annoy or frighten the victims."
Police said the vandalism happened three times and also included a swastika on June 16 and June 27.
The Pinedas’ suit targets Craft and the homeowners association, which said that it “stands firmly against racial intolerance” and was reviewing the matter.
