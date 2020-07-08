LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been served a criminal complaint summons in connection with racist vandalism at two homes in the Lake Forest subdivision in east Louisville, police said Wednesday.
The victims are fighting back with a lawsuit after catching their neighbor on camera. The lawsuit is expected to be filed Wednesday.
Michella Pineda, a Navy veteran, and Connie Pineda moved to Lake Forest in April 2019. The Pinedas' attorney, Vanessa Cantley, said a neighbor started harassing the family almost immediately and is attempting to get them to leave.
On June 19, Connie Pineda posted photos and videos to Facebook of her neighbor spray painting a racial slur onto the family's driveway. The post went viral.
Neighbor Suzanne Craft was issued a criminal summons and faces three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of harassing communications, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said two homes on Edgeforest Place in Lake Forest were vandalized, but no further details were released.
Investigators said Craft continued to go onto the victim's property between May 22 and June 27 and "damage it for no reason other than to annoy or frighten the victims."
The criminal summons says, "The victims are married and have a total of five children, some of which are bi-racial. The victims' children are afraid to go outside because of the defendant." The summons says Craft spray painted "racially offensive slurs on the victims' driveway and front yard."
Investigators said the vandalism happened three times and also included a swastika sign on June 16 and June 27. LMPD's Eighth Division continues to investigate the case, spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The Pinedas' attorney said the lawsuit is against Craft and the homeowners association. WDRB News could not reach Craft for comment.
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini, D-19, posted about the vandalism on social media and called the case "truly egregious on multiple levels."
A Lake Forest Resident had their driveway vandalized with this racist message. Disgusting. I live there with my family. We must, MUST recognize our common humanity and root out racism. We all have a role to play. Let’s play it for a better America. pic.twitter.com/rJbxVRTZdn— Councilman Anthony Piagentini (@CMPiagentini) June 8, 2020
"Nobody should ever have their personal property vandalized. Even worse is that this family had it vandalized using the most disgusting and vile language that could be used to spread fear and terror," Piagentini said in a statement to WDRB News. "Due to the vile nature of the language used and the heinous nature of the property crime, I wanted the neighborhood and the District 19 citizens to know that LMPD took this very seriously and that justice will be served.
"Crimes like this both hurt the particular victim but they also tear at the fabric of the entire community when these things go unresolved," Piagentini added. "I wanted to make sure everyone knew that we were one step closer to justice. I would like to thank the LMPD Eighth Division Detectives and Maj. Andrea Brown for their diligent work on this case. I would also like to apologize to the victim and their family. This crime is not indicative of District 19 and I hope this helps them find closure."
The Lake Forest Board of Directors and the Home Owners Association issued the following statement in response to the vandalism on its website:
"The Lake Forest Community Association has been made aware of an unacceptable racial slur being spray painted on a resident’s driveway. The Association takes this intolerable act very seriously, and is currently reviewing the matter with its Board of Directors and legal Counsel," the statement says. "The authorities have been contacted and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any additional information, please contact the police.
"The Lake Forest Community Association stands firmly against racial intolerance, in all of its forms. The Lake Forest neighborhood should be a place where all residents and visitors feel welcome, safe and happy. It is the expectation that community residents and visitors do their part to ensure that Lake Forest is such a neighborhood."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.