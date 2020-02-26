LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a body found wrapped in plastic in Madison County, Kentucky, storage unit belongs to a missing Georgetown woman.
According to a report by LEX 18, the Madison County Coroner confirmed that the body of Sheena Baxter was discovered during an investigation at a storage unit in Richmond on Tuesday.
Georgetown Police also confirmed the discovery to LEX 18.
The storage unit where Baxter's body was found is less than two miles away from the home of Joseph Hicks, Baxter's ex-boyfriend. Hicks was indicted on Tuesday on a murder charge, along with five other charges.
Baxter's body was sent to the Frankfort Medical Examiner's office.
