LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say kidnapped a minor at a Kroger store.
Fabao Chen, 58, was arrested Tuesday at his residence in the 2600 block of West Broadway, near South 26th Street.
According to an arrest report, it happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. That's when police say Chen forcibly took the victim against his will to his apartment from the nearby Kroger at 27th and Broadway.
When witnesses at the scene saw what was happening, they tried to intervene. Police say that's when Chen pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the witnesses. Chen then pointed the gun at the minor's head and forcibly took the minor to his home.
Authorities say once Chen and the minor arrived at his home, a large crowd gathered in an effort to make Chen release the minor. Chen then began pointing the gun at the crowd.
Businesses in the area captured the incident on surveillance video.
According to investigators, the handgun, which was recovered by officers at the scene, was found to be a B.B. gun.
Chen is charged with kidnapping and three counts of wanton endangerment.
He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
