LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers were shot at Wednesday night when they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, according to police.
Second Division Commander Brian Kuriger said as police tried to pull over a stolen Ford Escape for a second time, an individual inside the car "brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots towards the officers."
Kuriger said police tried to pull over the car earlier in the evening, but decided to end the pursuit. Police attempted to stop the car again around 8:45 p.m., near the 2600 block of Parker Avenue, where shots were fired. That's near North 35th Street.
No officers were injured in the attempted shooting.
Kuriger said no officers fired back at the suspects, but began to pursue the vehicle, which had four people inside.
The suspects then led police on a chase through several parts of Louisville, including near Churchill Downs, Iroquois Park, and eventually South 38h Street and River Park Drive where the chase ended in a crash.
Kuriger said the stolen vehicle collided with another car, and officers were able to "surrounded the vehicle, pull the individuals out and take them into custody."
The ages of the suspects were not immediately known.
The individual in the car who was hit was transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be checked out for "minor injuries." Three of the suspects were being evaluated for "minor injuries" by EMS, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
"The officers of Louisville Metro did a phenomenal job, of not only staying with these individuals, but also setting up the perimeter afterwards and also setting up escape routes," Kuriger said. "They did a phenomenal job paralleling the entire pursuit."
More details on the incident are expected to be released later. LMPD's Public integrity Unit is leading the investigation on the crash and pursuit.
Mitchell said charges against the four suspects are pending.
