LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A University of Notre Dame student who went missing Tuesday was found dead Friday afternoon on campus.
In a news release from the school, university President Rev. John I. Jenkins said Notre Dame Police found the body of senior Annrose Jerry, 21, around 11:15 a.m. Friday in Saint Mary’s Lake on the South Bend, Indiana, campus. The St. Joseph County Coroner examined Jerry's body at the scene and found "no apparent signs of trauma," according to the news release from the school.
"We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose," Jenkins said in the release. "We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers."
Jerry was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall on campus, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Thursday evening. University police posted surveillance footage of Jerry around the time of her disappearance to its Facebook page.
The university is planning a Mass in Jerry's honor early next week.
