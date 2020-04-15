NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday night.
In a release, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were called to 1329 Roosevelt Avenue about 10 p.m. on the report of a possible shooting. That's in a neighborhood off Charlestown Road near Beechwood Avenue.
When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old William Lewis Stephens dead inside the home. Bailey said Lewis did not live at the location, but police did take a possible suspect into custody. No arrests have been made.
Chief Bailey added, "Roosevelt Avenue is a quiet neighborhood with few crime issues. This isolated case of violence will be thoroughly investigated and reviewed by the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office."
Bailey said there is no outstanding threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.
