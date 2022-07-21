LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for several people suspected of breaking into multiple homes in Spencer County before leading police on a chase into Jefferson County early Thursday.
According to Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon, police were called to the Arbor Green neighborhood around 3 a.m. after reports of a group of men running through the neighborhood.
"These individuals were actually breaking into cars and getting garage doors openers and going through people's garages," Herndon said.
Once in the neighborhood, officers found a stolen car parked nearby with several firearms and marijuana.
Herndon said he directed deputies to search the neighborhood when he spotted another vehicle headed toward the exit. He said he pointed his flashlight at it and started walking to it.
"A pickup truck comes out of the neighborhood, and I go to approach it, thinking it's a resident, kind of letting them know what's going on," he said. "But it was the suspects that had stolen another vehicle."
Instead of stopping, the suspects inside the pickup drove into a field, nearly hitting Herndon. He said he "dodged to the left" to avoid being struck.
The suspects then led police on a chase out of Spencer County and into Jefferson County.
"We're running 100-105 miles per hour, going into J'Town," Herndon said.
The truck eventually stopped a Circle K gas station off Taylorsville Road. Police say three men were seen jumping out of the car and running away.
Herndon said he chased after one of the suspects while other officers chased after the other two. But all of the suspects got away.
Herndon said surveillance video given to police by a Jeffersontown resident appears to show the men walking through a backyard a short time after police lost sight of them.
"From what we're hearing from other agencies, these guys are possibly suspects in numerous crimes, not only locally in Jefferson County but also other states," he said.
Herndon said he wants people to take a close look and to call police if they recognize them. He also said the video has been sent to Louisville Metro Police to hopefully enhance the images and make it clearer.
"We're a small community but we're on the doorstep of Jefferson County and we have big-city problems sometimes because it flows into our county," he said.
In the meantime, Herndon said people should lock their cars and take garage clickers inside. And he has a message for the suspects:
"We take it extremely serious and we will be ready for you if you come to Spencer County," he said. "Don't think we're sleeping on you."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.