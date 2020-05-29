LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for three men considered armed and dangerous who held up a T-Mobile store in West Buechel early Thursday evening.
According to a news release, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on May 28. That's when police responded to the business and learned "three black males entered the location and demanded Apple watches, AirPods, phones and cash from the business, and phones and cash from the employee."
Police also said the suspects "displayed a weapon" and "brandished it" in customers' faces, but the release didn't specify the type of weapon used. The suspects ran out the back of the store, police say, got into a vehicle, and drove to the Thorntons at 202 East 10th Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Investigators say they found several items taken in the robbery behind the store. The West Buechel Police Department is now working with Indiana State Police and the Jeffersonville Police Department for leads on the suspects.
According to the release, surveillance video from the store and vehicle information will be released when it is received from T-Mobile and Thorntons.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 502-582-CLUE (2583) Callers are anonymous and phones are answered 24 hours a day.
