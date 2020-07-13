LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Lytle Street, near North 24th and Bank Streets, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He died at the scene. Mitchell said there are no suspects.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. WDRB has a crew headed to the scene. This story may be updated.
