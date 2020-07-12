LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died at Deam Lake in Clark County, Indiana, on Saturday evening, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The body of Cory Dugger, 32, of Louisville, was recovered just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Indiana DNR said in a news release. According to authorities, Dugger disappeared beneath the surface of Deam Lake while swimming outside of the swimming area without a life jacket on.
Bystanders were able to pull Dugger from the water and began to administer CPR, Indiana DNR said in the news release. An Indiana State Police trooper arrived on the scene and tried to revive Dugger with a defibrillator and CPR until EMS got to the scene.
Dugger was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Indiana DNR.
Indiana Conservation officers will continue to investigate Dugger's death and "strongly encourage wearing a life jacket when recreating on or around bodies of water."
