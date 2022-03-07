LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jackson County, Indiana, are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.
According to Indiana State Police, troopers were called to the 900 block of South Main Street, in Brownstown, Indiana, after someone reported that a man was found "unresponsive" inside a vehicle parked on the street near a home.
When first responders from Jackson County EMS and the Brownstown Fire Department arrived, they found a man dead inside the vehicle.
Police are handling the case as a death investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon. The man's identity has not been released.
