LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after an officer was shot early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened around 2 a.m. central time in Glasgow, Kentucky, which is in Barren County.
Kentucky State Police say they were contacted by the Barren County Sheriff's Department and Glasgow Police on a request to investigate a shooting after a brief vehicle pursuit.
Authorities say Barren County Sheriff's deputy Joseph Ford and Glasgow Police officer Zane Greer were attempting to arrest 37-year-old Jonathan Shelton, of Smyrna, Tennesee, when Ford was shot one time.
Ford was first taken to T.J. Sampson Hospital, but was then taken to U of L Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say Shelton was apprehended and there's no current threat to the public.
He's charged with one count of first-degree assault of a police officer, one count of third-degree assault of a police officer and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
He's being held at the Barren County Detention Center.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
