LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a male in his late teens was found dead off Dixie Highway.
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Dumesnil Street, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When officers arrived, they found a male victim believed to be in his late teens, who had died.
Police said there are currently no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
