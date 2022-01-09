LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Southside neighborhood.
It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday on Wabash Place, off Southside Drive. LMPD says officers found a woman dead inside a building with a gunshot wound.
There are no suspects in custody. Homicide is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online by clicking here.
