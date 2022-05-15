Police investigating death in Southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a death in Jefferson County, Indiana.
The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying officers responded to a business on State Road 256 at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. From there, they went to a home on West Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, Indiana for a death investigation. It is not clear how or if the two locations are connected.
The investigation is currently active, but a suspect was arrested at one of the locations for drug related charges.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, Hanover Police Department, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, and KDH EMS.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family is notified.
