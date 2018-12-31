LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Brownsboro Road on Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington, the crash took place in the 8900 block of Brownsboro Road, just west of North Hurstbourne Parkway.
Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash, which involves at least one fatality.
As a result of the crash, Brownsboro Road is closed in both directions between Goose Creek Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway. The closure is expected to last several hours.
