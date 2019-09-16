LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting in east Louisville on Monday night.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shooting took place at an apartment complex on Charter Oaks Drive, near the interchange between Westport Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The initial report came in to MetroSafe just after 10:30 p.m.
Authorities say one person has died as a result of the shooting.
