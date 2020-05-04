ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed in Elizabethtown on Sunday evening.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1242 Woodland Drive. When officers arrived, police say they found a 2-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. The child was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the boy's parents and two juvenile siblings were at the home when the shooting took place. Officials anticipate a lengthy investigation. A decision will be made after the investigation is complete on whether charges will be filed.
"It is a lengthy process. Obviously a terrible tragedy has occurred. It's not as straightforward as some of our investigations, perhaps, are," said Elizabethtown Police's Public Affairs Officer John Thomas. "It could be a longer time before we make a determination."
Investigator say no other information will be released until the investigation is complete.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.